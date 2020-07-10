CyrusOne Inc (NASDAQ:CONE) Receives $77.87 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of CyrusOne Inc (NASDAQ:CONE) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $78.47.

CONE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of CyrusOne from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on CyrusOne from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. BidaskClub lowered CyrusOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 6th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on CyrusOne from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded CyrusOne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $58.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Monday, May 4th.

NASDAQ CONE traded down $1.73 during trading on Friday, reaching $75.11. 20,395 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,190,201. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. CyrusOne has a 12-month low of $43.72 and a 12-month high of $79.73. The firm has a market cap of $8.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -251.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.41.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.82). CyrusOne had a negative net margin of 3.32% and a positive return on equity of 1.54%. The company had revenue of $245.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $249.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that CyrusOne will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 25th. CyrusOne’s payout ratio is presently 55.10%.

In other news, EVP Kevin L. Timmons sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.33, for a total transaction of $341,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,492 shares in the company, valued at $3,313,458.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Klayko sold 5,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.60, for a total value of $405,904.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 53,595 shares of company stock worth $3,960,746 in the last three months. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in CyrusOne during the fourth quarter worth $105,996,000. Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC grew its stake in shares of CyrusOne by 336.9% during the fourth quarter. Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC now owns 1,757,331 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $114,982,000 after buying an additional 1,355,128 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of CyrusOne during the fourth quarter worth $61,436,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of CyrusOne by 173.4% during the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,183,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $73,105,000 after buying an additional 750,883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of CyrusOne by 41.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,542,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $156,980,000 after purchasing an additional 748,827 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.36% of the company’s stock.

CyrusOne Company Profile

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a high-growth real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in highly reliable enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The Company provides mission-critical data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including 212 Fortune 1000 companies.

