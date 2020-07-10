Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DRNA) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DRNA) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,960,000 shares, a decline of 7.8% from the June 15th total of 3,210,000 shares. Approximately 4.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 639,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.6 days.

In related news, COO James B. Weissman sold 4,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.20, for a total value of $88,072.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 26,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $529,644. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Bob D. Brown sold 8,185 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.18, for a total transaction of $173,358.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,258.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 112,036 shares of company stock valued at $2,571,777 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,058,547 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $92,926,000 after purchasing an additional 625,457 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 1,345.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,870,016 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $71,092,000 after acquiring an additional 3,602,192 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,683,085 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,918,000 after purchasing an additional 24,815 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,763,000. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% in the first quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,014,548 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,637,000 after buying an additional 22,628 shares in the last quarter. 82.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DRNA has been the subject of several research reports. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, June 15th. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.27.

Shares of DRNA traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $24.95. 13,430 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 815,114. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a current ratio of 2.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.86 and its 200-day moving average is $20.85. The company has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of -15.07 and a beta of 1.82. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $11.75 and a 52 week high of $27.68.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.59). Dicerna Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 74.79% and a negative net margin of 213.04%. The business had revenue of $34.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.61 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Dicerna Pharmaceuticals will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Dicerna Pharmaceuticals

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of ribonucleic acid interference (RNAi)-based pharmaceuticals. The company develops pharmaceuticals using its GalXC RNAi platform for the treatment of diseases involving the liver, including rare diseases, viral infectious diseases, chronic liver diseases, and cardiovascular diseases.

