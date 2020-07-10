EDRCoin (EDRC) Price Reaches $0.0083 on Exchanges

EDRCoin (CURRENCY:EDRC) traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 10th. One EDRCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0083 or 0.00000090 BTC on major exchanges including CoinExchange, Cryptopia and YoBit. During the last week, EDRCoin has traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. EDRCoin has a total market capitalization of $24,351.22 and approximately $2.00 worth of EDRCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded up 28.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded up 23.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001693 BTC.

Distributed Credit Chain (DCC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Qbao (QBT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Pascal Lite (PASL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000177 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000009 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000056 BTC.

PrismChain (PRM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Fonziecoin (FONZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000013 BTC.

EDRCoin Profile

EDRCoin (EDRC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 22nd, 2016. EDRCoin’s total supply is 3,669,691 coins and its circulating supply is 2,931,224 coins. EDRCoin’s official website is www.edrcoin.cash . EDRCoin’s official Twitter account is @EDRCoinOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

EDRCoin Coin Trading

EDRCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Cryptopia and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EDRCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EDRCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EDRCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

