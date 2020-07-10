Eidelman Virant Capital Boosts Holdings in Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDI)

Eidelman Virant Capital lifted its position in Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDI) by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 690,143 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 133,700 shares during the quarter. Reading International comprises approximately 2.1% of Eidelman Virant Capital’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Eidelman Virant Capital owned approximately 3.18% of Reading International worth $2,933,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of RDI. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Reading International by 57.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Reading International by 94.6% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 8,090 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in Reading International by 65.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 20,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 7,965 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Reading International by 54.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 10,269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Reading International by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 36,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 9,690 shares in the last quarter. 46.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Reading International alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ RDI traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.32. 4,029 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 273,462. The company has a market capitalization of $96.44 million, a P/E ratio of -3.22 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. Reading International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.83 and a 52-week high of $13.69.

Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 25th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $49.23 million during the quarter. Reading International had a negative return on equity of 1.56% and a negative net margin of 11.36%.

About Reading International

Reading International, Inc engages in the ownership, development, and operation of entertainment and real property assets in the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. The company operates in two segments, Cinema Exhibition and Real Estate. The Cinema Exhibition segment operates multiplex cinemas.

Recommended Story: Float

Receive News & Ratings for Reading International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reading International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.