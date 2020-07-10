Eidelman Virant Capital Buys New Stake in Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW)

Eidelman Virant Capital bought a new stake in Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 51,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000. Eidelman Virant Capital owned about 0.13% of Tidewater as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Tidewater by 15.8% during the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,686 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Tidewater by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 72,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new stake in Tidewater in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Tidewater by 154.8% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,626 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 3,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Tidewater by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 37,246 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $718,000 after purchasing an additional 3,707 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Tidewater alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised Tidewater from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tidewater from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday.

NYSE:TDW traded up $0.11 on Friday, reaching $4.96. The stock had a trading volume of 4,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 265,647. The company has a market cap of $213.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.14. Tidewater Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.09 and a 12-month high of $23.58.

Tidewater (NYSE:TDW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $116.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.20 million. Tidewater had a negative net margin of 28.80% and a negative return on equity of 8.24%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tidewater Inc. will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tidewater Company Profile

Tidewater Inc provides offshore marine support and transportation services to the offshore energy industry through the operation of a fleet of marine service vessels worldwide. It provides services in support of offshore exploration, field development, and production, including towing of and anchor handling for mobile offshore drilling units; transporting supplies and personnel necessary to sustain drilling, workover, and production activities; offshore construction, and seismic and subsea support; and various specialized services, such as pipe and cable laying.

Featured Story: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Tidewater Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tidewater and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.