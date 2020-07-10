Eidelman Virant Capital Cuts Position in Universal Stainless & Alloy Products (NASDAQ:USAP)

Eidelman Virant Capital lessened its stake in Universal Stainless & Alloy Products (NASDAQ:USAP) by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,674 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,353 shares during the quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital owned 0.51% of Universal Stainless & Alloy Products worth $384,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of Universal Stainless & Alloy Products during the 4th quarter valued at $192,000. Minerva Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Universal Stainless & Alloy Products by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Minerva Advisors LLC now owns 448,343 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,622,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Universal Stainless & Alloy Products by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 69,150 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 5,852 shares during the period. Walthausen & Co. LLC increased its stake in Universal Stainless & Alloy Products by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 100,050 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,491,000 after buying an additional 22,610 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its holdings in shares of Universal Stainless & Alloy Products by 51.6% in the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 36,042 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 12,270 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ USAP traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.72. 11 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,698. The company has a market capitalization of $71.31 million, a P/E ratio of 40.16 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Universal Stainless & Alloy Products has a 52-week low of $5.84 and a 52-week high of $18.18. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.05.

Universal Stainless & Alloy Products (NASDAQ:USAP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.10). Universal Stainless & Alloy Products had a return on equity of 0.64% and a net margin of 0.68%. The company had revenue of $58.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.73 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Universal Stainless & Alloy Products will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Universal Stainless & Alloy Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 16th. ValuEngine upgraded Universal Stainless & Alloy Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st.

Universal Stainless & Alloy Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets semi-finished and finished specialty steel products in the United States and internationally. The company's products include stainless steel, nickel alloys, tool steel, and various other alloyed steels.

