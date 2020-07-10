Eidelman Virant Capital Decreases Stock Position in City Office REIT Inc (NYSE:CIO)

Eidelman Virant Capital decreased its position in shares of City Office REIT Inc (NYSE:CIO) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,450 shares during the period. Eidelman Virant Capital owned about 0.09% of City Office REIT worth $421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CIO. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in City Office REIT during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of City Office REIT by 48.7% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,053 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of City Office REIT during the first quarter worth approximately $82,000. Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new stake in shares of City Office REIT in the first quarter worth $86,000. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp increased its stake in shares of City Office REIT by 20.8% in the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 12,762 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 2,201 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

CIO stock traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.48. The company had a trading volume of 7,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 518,194. The firm has a market capitalization of $444.78 million, a PE ratio of -103.88 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.74. City Office REIT Inc has a fifty-two week low of $6.50 and a fifty-two week high of $14.50. The company has a quick ratio of 7.23, a current ratio of 7.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $40.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.35 million. City Office REIT had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 1.01%. Research analysts predict that City Office REIT Inc will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.33%. City Office REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.28%.

CIO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of City Office REIT from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded City Office REIT from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Raymond James cut City Office REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on City Office REIT from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on City Office REIT from $12.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.33.

City Office REIT, Inc (NYSE: CIO) invests in high-quality office properties in 18-hour cities with strong economic fundamentals, primarily in the Southern and Western United States. At December 31, 2018, CIO owned office complexes comprising 5.7 million square feet of net rentable area (NRA).

