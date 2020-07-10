Eidelman Virant Capital Has $2.43 Million Position in Red Lion Hotels Co. (NYSE:RLH)

Eidelman Virant Capital raised its stake in shares of Red Lion Hotels Co. (NYSE:RLH) by 21.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,042,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 184,000 shares during the quarter. Red Lion Hotels makes up 1.7% of Eidelman Virant Capital’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Eidelman Virant Capital owned about 4.11% of Red Lion Hotels worth $2,428,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Red Lion Hotels by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 332,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 9,099 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Red Lion Hotels by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 102,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 11,726 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Red Lion Hotels by 100.7% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 24,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 12,330 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Red Lion Hotels by 77.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 32,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 14,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Red Lion Hotels by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,751,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,557,000 after purchasing an additional 17,871 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Craig Hallum upgraded Red Lion Hotels from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 4th.

Shares of RLH stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.27. 34,487 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 379,322. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 2.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.51 million, a PE ratio of -2.51 and a beta of 1.27. Red Lion Hotels Co. has a 12 month low of $1.16 and a 12 month high of $7.35.

Red Lion Hotels (NYSE:RLH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter. Red Lion Hotels had a negative return on equity of 12.19% and a negative net margin of 21.30%. The company had revenue of $17.27 million during the quarter.

About Red Lion Hotels

Red Lion Hotels Corporation, doing business as RLH Corporation, operates as a hospitality and leisure company the United States. It operates in two segments, Company Operated Hotels and Franchised Hotels. The company owns, manages, and franchises upscale, midscale, and economy hotels under the Hotel RL, Red Lion Hotels, Red Lion Inn & Suites, GuestHouse, Settle Inn, Americas Best Value Inn, Canadas Best Value Inn, Signature and Signature Inn, Knights Inn, and Country Hearth Inns & Suites brands.

