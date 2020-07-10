Eidelman Virant Capital Has $529,000 Stock Position in Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GFED)

Eidelman Virant Capital reduced its position in shares of Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GFED) by 31.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 16,085 shares during the period. Eidelman Virant Capital owned approximately 0.80% of Guaranty Federal Bancshares worth $529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp raised its position in Guaranty Federal Bancshares by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares in the last quarter. EJF Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Guaranty Federal Bancshares by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 105,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,647,000 after buying an additional 5,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Guaranty Federal Bancshares by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 46,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,160,000 after buying an additional 7,328 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Guaranty Federal Bancshares alerts:

Shares of Guaranty Federal Bancshares stock traded up $0.64 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 972. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.70 and a 52 week high of $26.93. The stock has a market cap of $66.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.92.

Guaranty Federal Bancshares (NASDAQ:GFED) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $9.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.00 million. Guaranty Federal Bancshares had a net margin of 17.88% and a return on equity of 11.20%. On average, equities analysts predict that Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc. will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 7th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 6th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.87%. Guaranty Federal Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.44%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GFED. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Guaranty Federal Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Raymond James cut shares of Guaranty Federal Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of Guaranty Federal Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Guaranty Federal Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th.

Guaranty Federal Bancshares Company Profile

Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Guaranty Bank that provides a range of banking and mortgage services to individual and corporate customers in southwest Missouri. The company's deposit products include checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, fixed-term certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as demand deposits and NOW accounts.

See Also: Gap Down Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Guaranty Federal Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guaranty Federal Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.