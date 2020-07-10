Eidelman Virant Capital Increases Position in Navient Corp (NASDAQ:NAVI)

Eidelman Virant Capital boosted its position in Navient Corp (NASDAQ:NAVI) by 254.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 230,453 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 165,453 shares during the period. Navient comprises approximately 1.1% of Eidelman Virant Capital’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Eidelman Virant Capital owned 0.12% of Navient worth $1,620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Navient by 38.1% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,887 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,347 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Navient in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Navient by 477.6% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,995 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 4,957 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Navient during the first quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Navient during the first quarter worth $80,000. 95.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:NAVI traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.87. 1,214,291 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,757,150. Navient Corp has a one year low of $4.07 and a one year high of $15.67. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.87. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.90. The company has a current ratio of 10.48, a quick ratio of 10.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.70.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The credit services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.26). Navient had a return on equity of 18.83% and a net margin of 7.24%. The firm had revenue of $297.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $287.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Navient Corp will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 19th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.32%. Navient’s dividend payout ratio is 24.24%.

In other news, Director Frederick Arnold purchased 6,500 shares of Navient stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.66 per share, for a total transaction of $43,290.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark L. Heleen purchased 7,250 shares of Navient stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.77 per share, with a total value of $49,082.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 16,750 shares of company stock valued at $115,143. Insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NAVI. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Navient from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Navient in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Barclays upgraded shares of Navient from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Navient from $18.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Navient from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.86.

About Navient

Navient Corporation provides education loan management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels in the United States. It operates in three segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, and Business Processing. The company holds and acquires Federal Family Education Loan Program loans that are insured or guaranteed by state or not-for-profit agencies; and performs servicing and asset recovery services on its own loan portfolio, and federal education loans owned by the United States Department of Education and other institutions.

