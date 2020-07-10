Eidelman Virant Capital Increases Stake in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A (NASDAQ:LSXMA)

Eidelman Virant Capital boosted its position in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A (NASDAQ:LSXMA) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 151,933 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,953 shares during the period. Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A accounts for 3.7% of Eidelman Virant Capital’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Eidelman Virant Capital’s holdings in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A were worth $5,245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 16,229 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $785,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its stake in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 8,696 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its stake in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 3,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 31,891 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 139,780 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,429,000 after buying an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. 28.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Albert E. Rosenthaler sold 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.76, for a total transaction of $67,944.00. Also, CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 1,030 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.60, for a total value of $36,668.00. Insiders sold a total of 502,930 shares of company stock worth $18,209,612 in the last ninety days.

NASDAQ:LSXMA traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $33.89. 13,219 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 845,509. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $35.52 and its 200-day moving average is $39.20. Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A has a 12-month low of $22.54 and a 12-month high of $51.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.68 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A (NASDAQ:LSXMA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter. Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A had a return on equity of 2.93% and a net margin of 8.09%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Benchmark cut their price target on Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A from $60.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Barclays cut their price target on Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A from $43.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A from $58.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Pivotal Research reduced their price objective on Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A from $72.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.67.

Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A Profile

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiary, Sirius XM Holdings Inc, transmits music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels in the United States and Canada. The company also provides infotainment services; and streaming services through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment, as well as online.

