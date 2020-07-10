Eidelman Virant Capital Invests $217,000 in Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB)

Eidelman Virant Capital acquired a new position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 1,217 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $18,392,000. Fourthstone LLC bought a new stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,922,000. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. bought a new stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,142,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 370.1% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 143,628 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,134,000 after acquiring an additional 113,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI bought a new stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,574,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on BHLB shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. DA Davidson cut Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Piper Sandler raised Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $15.50 to $14.50 in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Compass Point cut Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Berkshire Hills Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.50.

NYSE BHLB traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 739,822. Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.15 and a 12 month high of $33.72. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.73. The company has a market cap of $490.81 million, a P/E ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The savings and loans company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.57). Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.81% and a net margin of 9.42%. The business had revenue of $92.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.73 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 29th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 26th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.86%. Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

About Berkshire Hills Bancorp

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Berkshire Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit accounts, including demand deposit, NOW, regular savings, money market savings, time certificates of deposit, and retirement deposit accounts; and loans, such as commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, consumer, and residential mortgage loans.

