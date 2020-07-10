Eidelman Virant Capital Invests $651,000 in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY)

Eidelman Virant Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 11,070 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $651,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Orser Capital Management LLC increased its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 78.9% during the fourth quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 5,010 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 2,210 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter worth about $238,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 42.8% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 123,432 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,922,000 after purchasing an additional 36,977 shares during the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 69,220 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,443,000 after purchasing an additional 13,984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oak Associates Ltd. OH bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter worth about $2,009,000. 74.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Adam Dubow sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.01, for a total transaction of $195,232.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $981,406.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Dinesh C. Paliwal purchased 9,174 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $54.50 per share, with a total value of $499,983.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,109 shares in the company, valued at $1,204,940.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock traded down $0.81 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $57.30. The stock had a trading volume of 343,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,834,464. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $59.02 and its 200 day moving average is $60.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.72 billion, a PE ratio of 70.95, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.73. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a twelve month low of $42.48 and a twelve month high of $68.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $10.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.04 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 30.06%. The company’s revenue was up 82.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.38%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, May 15th. Societe Generale cut shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $68.00 to $88.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Cfra increased their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Bristol-Myers Squibb presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.00.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

