Eidelman Virant Capital Makes New $564,000 Investment in Buckle Inc (NYSE:BKE)

Eidelman Virant Capital purchased a new position in Buckle Inc (NYSE:BKE) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 36,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $564,000. Eidelman Virant Capital owned about 0.07% of Buckle as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Unison Advisors LLC grew its position in Buckle by 11.6% in the second quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 19,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 2,061 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Buckle in the second quarter worth approximately $241,000. State Street Corp grew its position in Buckle by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,117,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,320,000 after purchasing an additional 12,228 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Buckle by 266.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 8,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new position in Buckle during the 1st quarter worth approximately $879,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.80% of the company’s stock.

BKE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Buckle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Cfra cut shares of Buckle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $14.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Buckle from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th.

Shares of BKE stock traded up $0.26 on Friday, hitting $16.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 650,332. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.57. Buckle Inc has a fifty-two week low of $11.76 and a fifty-two week high of $28.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $834.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 1.24.

Buckle (NYSE:BKE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 22nd. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.10). Buckle had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 19.54%. The business had revenue of $115.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 42.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Buckle Inc will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Buckle, Inc operates as a retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women in the United States. It markets a selection of brand name casual apparel, including denims, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories, and footwear, as well as private label merchandise primarily comprising BKE, Buckle Black, BKE Boutique, Red by BKE, Daytrip denim, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Outpost Makers, Departwest, and Veece.

