Eidelman Virant Capital Makes New Investment in DISH Network Corp (NASDAQ:DISH)

Eidelman Virant Capital bought a new stake in shares of DISH Network Corp (NASDAQ:DISH) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 52,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,808,000. DISH Network accounts for 1.3% of Eidelman Virant Capital’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought a new position in DISH Network during the 2nd quarter valued at about $75,000. Virginia National Bank bought a new position in DISH Network during the 2nd quarter valued at about $345,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan bought a new position in DISH Network during the 2nd quarter valued at about $741,000. DNB Asset Management AS bought a new position in DISH Network during the 2nd quarter valued at about $841,000. Finally, Arden Trust Co bought a new position in DISH Network during the 2nd quarter valued at about $913,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.92% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Thomas A. Cullen sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $1,750,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 53.50% of the company’s stock.

DISH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of DISH Network from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of DISH Network from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DISH Network from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective (up previously from $47.00) on shares of DISH Network in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of DISH Network in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.08.

Shares of NASDAQ:DISH traded up $0.83 during trading on Friday, hitting $31.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,386,205. DISH Network Corp has a fifty-two week low of $17.09 and a fifty-two week high of $44.65. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $16.76 billion, a PE ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 1.76.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.44). The company had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.15 billion. DISH Network had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 8.82%. DISH Network’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that DISH Network Corp will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DISH Network Profile

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

