Eidelman Virant Capital Purchases 618 Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Eidelman Virant Capital grew its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,791 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 618 shares during the period. Eidelman Virant Capital’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHX. Efficient Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 59.8% in the first quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 121.1% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $40,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHX traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $75.93. The company had a trading volume of 57,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,487,292. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a one year low of $52.05 and a one year high of $81.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.02.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

