Eidelman Virant Capital Purchases 8,742 Shares of Ally Financial Inc (NYSE:ALLY)

Eidelman Virant Capital grew its holdings in shares of Ally Financial Inc (NYSE:ALLY) by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 88,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,742 shares during the quarter. Ally Financial makes up 1.2% of Eidelman Virant Capital’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Eidelman Virant Capital’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $1,751,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 129.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,801,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,521,000 after buying an additional 1,015,634 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 160.4% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 16,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $489,000 after buying an additional 9,857 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 92,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,812,000 after buying an additional 1,416 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Ally Financial in the fourth quarter worth $602,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 41,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,256,000 after buying an additional 1,997 shares during the last quarter. 92.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ALLY traded up $0.75 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $19.80. The stock had a trading volume of 183,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,066,119. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.26. Ally Financial Inc has a 1 year low of $10.22 and a 1 year high of $35.42. The company has a market capitalization of $7.11 billion, a PE ratio of 7.57 and a beta of 1.62.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($1.29). Ally Financial had a net margin of 16.46% and a return on equity of 6.92%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ally Financial Inc will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ALLY shares. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Ally Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Nomura decreased their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. ValuEngine raised shares of Ally Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $37.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Ally Financial in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.82.

In other Ally Financial news, Director Mayree C. Clark bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.25 per share, for a total transaction of $213,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 65,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $938,790. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Ally Financial Inc provides various financial products and services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

