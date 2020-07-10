Eidelman Virant Capital Purchases New Holdings in Corecivic Inc (NYSE:CXW)

Eidelman Virant Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Corecivic Inc (NYSE:CXW) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 36,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $343,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Corecivic by 724.1% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,383 shares during the last quarter. grace capital purchased a new stake in Corecivic in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Corecivic by 62.0% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,639 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Enterprise Financial Services Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Corecivic by 77.4% in the first quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 3,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,402 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Corecivic by 101.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,720 shares during the period. 71.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
NYSE:CXW traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.02. 45,444 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,489,122. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.32. Corecivic Inc has a 52 week low of $8.33 and a 52 week high of $19.75. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 1.17.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine lowered Corecivic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Citigroup assumed coverage on Corecivic in a research note on Monday, March 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Corecivic in a research note on Monday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.00.
About Corecivic
CoreCivic is a diversified government solutions company with the scale and experience needed to solve tough government challenges in flexible cost-effective ways. We provide a broad range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through corrections and detention management, a growing network of residential reentry centers to help address America's recidivism crisis, and government real estate solutions.
