Eidelman Virant Capital Purchases New Holdings in Corecivic Inc (NYSE:CXW)

Eidelman Virant Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Corecivic Inc (NYSE:CXW) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 36,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $343,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Corecivic by 724.1% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,383 shares during the last quarter. grace capital purchased a new stake in Corecivic in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Corecivic by 62.0% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,639 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Enterprise Financial Services Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Corecivic by 77.4% in the first quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 3,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,402 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Corecivic by 101.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,720 shares during the period. 71.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CXW traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.02. 45,444 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,489,122. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.32. Corecivic Inc has a 52 week low of $8.33 and a 52 week high of $19.75. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 1.17.

Corecivic (NYSE:CXW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. Corecivic had a return on equity of 12.43% and a net margin of 8.63%. The firm had revenue of $491.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $476.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Corecivic Inc will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine lowered Corecivic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Citigroup assumed coverage on Corecivic in a research note on Monday, March 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Corecivic in a research note on Monday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.00.

CoreCivic is a diversified government solutions company with the scale and experience needed to solve tough government challenges in flexible cost-effective ways. We provide a broad range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through corrections and detention management, a growing network of residential reentry centers to help address America's recidivism crisis, and government real estate solutions.

