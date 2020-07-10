Eidelman Virant Capital Sells 1,000 Shares of Box Inc (NYSE:BOX)

Eidelman Virant Capital trimmed its position in shares of Box Inc (NYSE:BOX) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 123,000 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. BOX makes up approximately 1.8% of Eidelman Virant Capital’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Eidelman Virant Capital’s holdings in BOX were worth $2,553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of BOX during the fourth quarter valued at $3,796,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in BOX in the 1st quarter worth about $16,313,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in BOX in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. NWK Group Inc. bought a new position in BOX in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in BOX by 898.6% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,756 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,480 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.19% of the company’s stock.

BOX stock traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $20.77. The stock had a trading volume of 687,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,861,811. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.54. The company has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of -23.31 and a beta of 1.30. Box Inc has a 52-week low of $8.64 and a 52-week high of $22.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.06.

BOX (NYSE:BOX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The software maker reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.05. BOX had a negative net margin of 18.56% and a negative return on equity of 485.15%. The firm had revenue of $183.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.08 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share. BOX’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Box Inc will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other BOX news, Director Daniel J. Levin sold 65,912 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.79, for a total value of $1,370,310.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $230,893.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Jeff Mannie sold 16,803 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.64, for a total transaction of $330,010.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 190,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,737,354.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 141,815 shares of company stock worth $2,850,701 over the last three months. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of BOX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BOX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of BOX from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of BOX from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BOX in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.18.

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere or any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features.

