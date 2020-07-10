Eidelman Virant Capital Sells 2,500 Shares of Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Eidelman Virant Capital reduced its position in Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 14.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital’s holdings in Marvell Technology Group were worth $529,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 26,464 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC increased its position in Marvell Technology Group by 3.5% in the first quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 14,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its position in Marvell Technology Group by 5.1% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,808 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Savior LLC increased its position in Marvell Technology Group by 1.6% in the first quarter. Savior LLC now owns 32,553 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $737,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC increased its position in Marvell Technology Group by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 29,128 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $774,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. 91.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MRVL. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 29th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.52.

In related news, SVP Dean E. Jr. Jarnac sold 6,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.34, for a total value of $173,756.38. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $427,207.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.09, for a total transaction of $1,052,700.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 122,737 shares of company stock valued at $3,867,175. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:MRVL traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $38.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 376,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,473,568. Marvell Technology Group Ltd. has a 1 year low of $16.45 and a 1 year high of $38.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.67 and a 200-day moving average of $27.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.00 billion, a PE ratio of 17.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.21 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.04. Marvell Technology Group had a net margin of 55.66% and a return on equity of 2.82%. The company had revenue of $694.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $680.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Marvell Technology Group Ltd. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 29th. Investors of record on Monday, July 13th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 10th. Marvell Technology Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.00%.

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. designs, develops, and markets analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a range of storage products, including hard disk drive (HDD) and solid-state drive controllers, as well as preamplifiers; supports a variety of host system interfaces consisting of serial attached SCSI (SAS), serial advanced technology attachment (SATA), peripheral component interconnect express, and non-volatile memory express; and develops software-enabled silicon solutions comprising SATA port multipliers, bridges, SATA, SAS, and non-volatile memory express redundant array of independent disks controllers and converged storage processors for enterprises, data centers, and cloud computing businesses.

