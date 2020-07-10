Eidelman Virant Capital Sells 7,500 Shares of Community Bankers Trust Corp (NASDAQ:ESXB)

Eidelman Virant Capital decreased its stake in shares of Community Bankers Trust Corp (NASDAQ:ESXB) by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,500 shares during the quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital’s holdings in Community Bankers Trust were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ESXB. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Community Bankers Trust by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 338,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,021,000 after purchasing an additional 1,604 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Community Bankers Trust by 100.1% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 22,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 11,014 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Community Bankers Trust by 46.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,367 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Community Bankers Trust by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 216,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,918,000 after buying an additional 24,100 shares during the period. Finally, EJF Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Community Bankers Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,321,000.

Get Community Bankers Trust alerts:

Community Bankers Trust stock traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,378. Community Bankers Trust Corp has a 1-year low of $4.00 and a 1-year high of $9.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.70.

Community Bankers Trust (NASDAQ:ESXB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $13.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.60 million.

Community Bankers Trust Profile

Community Bankers Trust Corporation operates as the holding company for the Essex Bank that provides financial services primarily to individuals and small businesses. It offers individual and commercial demand and time deposit accounts; and commercial and industrial loans, consumer and small business loans, and real estate and mortgage loans.

See Also: How does a dividend reinvestment plan work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESXB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Community Bankers Trust Corp (NASDAQ:ESXB).

Receive News & Ratings for Community Bankers Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Bankers Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.