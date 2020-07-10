Eidelman Virant Capital Takes $2.16 Million Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Eidelman Virant Capital acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 12,877 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,155,000. SPDR Gold Shares makes up approximately 1.5% of Eidelman Virant Capital’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 39.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,542,061 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,412,702,000 after buying an additional 2,714,243 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 210.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,954,239 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,177,625,000 after purchasing an additional 5,390,754 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter worth $110,936,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,949,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $564,320,000 after purchasing an additional 788,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 31.2% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,740,069 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $405,667,000 after purchasing an additional 651,842 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

GLD stock traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $169.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,757,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,911,261. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $163.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $154.64. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1 year low of $132.13 and a 1 year high of $170.86.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Recommended Story: Stock Symbol

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.