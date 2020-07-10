Eidelman Virant Capital Takes $236,000 Position in New Residential Investment Corp (NYSE:NRZ)

Eidelman Virant Capital purchased a new position in shares of New Residential Investment Corp (NYSE:NRZ) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 31,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NRZ. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of New Residential Investment during the 4th quarter worth about $63,713,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of New Residential Investment during the 4th quarter worth about $33,210,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of New Residential Investment by 105.5% during the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 3,891,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,997,995 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of New Residential Investment by 60.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,354,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,806,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267,518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Assets Capital Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of New Residential Investment by 3,051.5% during the 1st quarter. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,161,558 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,819,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124,701 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NRZ traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.76. 256,494 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,739,899. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.32 and a beta of 1.82. New Residential Investment Corp has a twelve month low of $2.91 and a twelve month high of $17.66.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $185.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.46 million. New Residential Investment had a negative net margin of 67.84% and a positive return on equity of 14.32%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that New Residential Investment Corp will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.92%. This is an increase from New Residential Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. New Residential Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.43%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on NRZ shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of New Residential Investment from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of New Residential Investment from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of New Residential Investment in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of New Residential Investment from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of New Residential Investment from $18.00 to $10.50 in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. New Residential Investment currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.00.

In other news, Director Andrew Sloves purchased 3,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.42 per share, for a total transaction of $26,712.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 62,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $465,553.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

New Residential Investment Company Profile

New Residential Investment Corp., a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in and managing residential mortgage related assets in the United States. It operates through Servicing and Originations, Residential Securities and Loans, and Consumer Loans segments. The company invests in excess mortgage servicing rights (MSRs) on residential mortgage loans; and in servicer advances, including the basic fee component of the related MSRs.

