Eidelman Virant Capital Takes $314,000 Position in Carter Bank and Trust (NASDAQ:CARE)

Eidelman Virant Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Carter Bank and Trust (NASDAQ:CARE) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 38,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $314,000. Eidelman Virant Capital owned approximately 0.15% of Carter Bank and Trust at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CARE. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Carter Bank and Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Carter Bank and Trust by 425.5% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Carter Bank and Trust by 39.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,815 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Carter Bank and Trust by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Carter Bank and Trust by 44.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.92% of the company’s stock.

CARE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Carter Bank and Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Carter Bank and Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, DA Davidson lowered shares of Carter Bank and Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.83.

Shares of NASDAQ CARE traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.21. The stock had a trading volume of 27,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,021. Carter Bank and Trust has a twelve month low of $6.44 and a twelve month high of $24.25. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.13.

Carter Bank & Trust provides a range of retail and commercial banking products and services in Virginia and North Carolina. It accepts checking, savings, retirement, and money market accounts, as well as longer-term certificates of deposit. The company also offers loans, such as secured and unsecured commercial loans; secured and unsecured consumer loans for financing automobiles, home improvements, education, and personal investments; real estate construction and acquisition loans; and fixed and variable rate mortgage loans.

