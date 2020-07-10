Eidelman Virant Capital Takes Position in AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR)

Eidelman Virant Capital purchased a new position in AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 77,205 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,596,000. Eidelman Virant Capital owned approximately 0.22% of AAR at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC grew its holdings in AAR by 13,915.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 59,424 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,932,000 after acquiring an additional 59,000 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in AAR by 122.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 20,719 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 11,421 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in AAR by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 713,353 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $32,172,000 after buying an additional 35,692 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of AAR by 388.7% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 255,984 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $11,545,000 after purchasing an additional 203,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AAR during the fourth quarter worth $1,001,000. 88.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AIR. Benchmark cut their price target on shares of AAR from $54.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. TheStreet lowered shares of AAR from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of AAR in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of AAR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.33.

NYSE:AIR traded up $0.84 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $18.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 487,121. The company has a market cap of $625.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 1.69. AAR Corp. has a one year low of $8.56 and a one year high of $52.78. The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.42 and its 200-day moving average is $29.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

About AAR

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services. The Aviation Services segment offers aftermarket support and services; inventory management and distribution services; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as engineering services.

