Eidelman Virant Capital Takes Position in Arlington Asset Investment Corp (NYSE:AI)

Eidelman Virant Capital acquired a new stake in Arlington Asset Investment Corp (NYSE:AI) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 81,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000. Eidelman Virant Capital owned approximately 0.22% of Arlington Asset Investment at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AI. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Arlington Asset Investment by 61.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,947 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Arlington Asset Investment during the 4th quarter worth about $74,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Arlington Asset Investment during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in Arlington Asset Investment during the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP lifted its holdings in Arlington Asset Investment by 619.3% during the 1st quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 23,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 20,269 shares during the last quarter. 41.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded Arlington Asset Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Arlington Asset Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Arlington Asset Investment from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.00.

Arlington Asset Investment stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 461,712. Arlington Asset Investment Corp has a fifty-two week low of $1.40 and a fifty-two week high of $6.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.19 million, a PE ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 1.73.

Arlington Asset Investment (NYSE:AI) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.72. Arlington Asset Investment had a positive return on equity of 11.86% and a negative net margin of 85.52%. The company had revenue of $9.14 million during the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Arlington Asset Investment Corp will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Arlington Asset Investment Corp. (NYSE: AI) is a principal investment firm that currently invests primarily in mortgage-related and other assets. The Company is headquartered in the Washington, DC metropolitan area. For more information, please visit www.arlingtonasset.com.

