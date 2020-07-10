Eidelman Virant Capital Trims Position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Eidelman Virant Capital cut its position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 5.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 30,325 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,850 shares during the period. Eidelman Virant Capital’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $1,562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vestcor Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,032,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its holdings in Micron Technology by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 9,992 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. ACG Wealth raised its holdings in Micron Technology by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 13,123 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $706,000 after acquiring an additional 1,534 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Micron Technology by 49.9% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 310,285 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $16,688,000 after acquiring an additional 103,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp acquired a new stake in Micron Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $209,000. 80.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MU has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective (up previously from $60.00) on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Monday, June 29th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.42.

Micron Technology stock traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $50.27. The stock had a trading volume of 10,228,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,327,798. Micron Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.13 and a twelve month high of $61.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.04 billion, a PE ratio of 25.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.89. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.98.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.05 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 6.31% and a net margin of 11.16%. The company’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 2,542 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $114,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 73,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,287,430. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.79, for a total value of $517,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 128,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,648,178.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

