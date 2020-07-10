Eidelman Virant Capital Trims Stock Position in Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOTJ)

Eidelman Virant Capital lowered its position in shares of Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOTJ) by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 215,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 22,250 shares during the period. Bank of the James Financial Group makes up 1.4% of Eidelman Virant Capital’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Eidelman Virant Capital’s holdings in Bank of the James Financial Group were worth $2,030,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BOTJ. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Bank of the James Financial Group by 111.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Bank of the James Financial Group by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 85,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after purchasing an additional 6,992 shares during the last quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP lifted its position in Bank of the James Financial Group by 20.1% during the first quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 12,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its position in Bank of the James Financial Group by 0.6% during the first quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 419,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,673,000 after purchasing an additional 2,669 shares during the last quarter. 32.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Bank of the James Financial Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th.

Bank of the James Financial Group stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.24. 6 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,401. Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $8.00 and a one year high of $16.15. The stock has a market cap of $41.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.48 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.85.

Bank of the James Financial Group (NASDAQ:BOTJ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Bank of the James Financial Group had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 8.76%. The business had revenue of $8.32 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 19th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 4th.

Bank of the James Financial Group Profile

Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of the James that provides general retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, associations and organizations, and governmental authorities in Virginia. It accepts checking, savings, and individual retirement accounts, as well as other time deposits, including money market accounts and certificates of deposit.

