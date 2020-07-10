Eidelman Virant Capital Trims Stock Position in Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLY)

Eidelman Virant Capital cut its holdings in shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLY) by 16.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,599 shares during the period. Eidelman Virant Capital owned approximately 0.34% of Codorus Valley Bancorp worth $463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CVLY. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp by 50.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp by 370.8% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 6,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 5,139 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp by 106.1% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 4,952 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Institutional investors own 51.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVLY traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.51. 377 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,703. The firm has a market cap of $121.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.17. Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.62 and a 12-month high of $24.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Codorus Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $18.79 million for the quarter. Codorus Valley Bancorp had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 6.11%.

In related news, Director Brian D. Brunner purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.75 per share, for a total transaction of $127,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 13,000 shares of company stock valued at $168,440. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Codorus Valley Bancorp Company Profile

Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the PeoplesBank that provides community banking services. The company accepts demand, money market, time, and savings deposits. It also offers commercial real estate, industrial, and construction loans; commercial loans, such as builder and developer, commercial and residential real estate investor, hotel/motel, wholesale and retail, agriculture, manufacturing, and other loans; and consumer loans, including residential mortgage, home equity, and other loans.

