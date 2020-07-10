Eidelman Virant Capital Trims Stock Position in Noodles & Co (NASDAQ:NDLS)

Eidelman Virant Capital lessened its position in shares of Noodles & Co (NASDAQ:NDLS) by 32.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 179,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 86,291 shares during the quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital owned about 0.41% of Noodles & Co worth $1,083,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NDLS. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Noodles & Co by 149.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,724 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 3,427 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Noodles & Co by 120.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,863 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 4,837 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Noodles & Co in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Noodles & Co in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in Noodles & Co in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $72,000. 72.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NDLS has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Noodles & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Noodles & Co from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Noodles & Co from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Noodles & Co from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Noodles & Co in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Noodles & Co currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.94.

Shares of NASDAQ:NDLS traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 315,770. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.99. The company has a market capitalization of $257.36 million, a PE ratio of -93.50 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.98, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.29. Noodles & Co has a fifty-two week low of $3.14 and a fifty-two week high of $9.06.

Noodles & Co (NASDAQ:NDLS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $100.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.82 million. Noodles & Co had a positive return on equity of 11.03% and a negative net margin of 0.52%. Noodles & Co’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Noodles & Co will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Noodles & Company develops and operates fast-casual restaurants in the United States. It offers cooked-to-order dishes, including noodles and pasta, soups, salads, and appetizers. As of January 1, 2019, the company operated 394 company-owned and 65 franchised restaurants in 29 states, and the District of Columbia.

