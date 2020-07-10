Enterprise Bank & Trust Co Acquires 2,411 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Enterprise Bank & Trust Co lifted its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,354 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 2,411 shares during the period. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,920,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 121,947 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $17,199,000 after buying an additional 6,769 shares during the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,042 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $731,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 605 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 29.1% during the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 8,165 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after acquiring an additional 1,839 shares during the period. Finally, AXA raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 2.3% during the first quarter. AXA now owns 353,838 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $49,905,000 after acquiring an additional 7,973 shares during the period. 79.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.08, for a total value of $855,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,477,548.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of UNP stock traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $166.44. 1,152,952 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,511,577. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $105.08 and a 1-year high of $188.96. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $169.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $164.67. The firm has a market cap of $114.71 billion, a PE ratio of 19.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.06.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.25. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 34.15% and a net margin of 27.85%. The company had revenue of $5.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.93 EPS. Union Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th were issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.30%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on Union Pacific from $167.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Cfra reduced their target price on Union Pacific from $190.00 to $172.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Benchmark increased their target price on Union Pacific from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Union Pacific from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Stephens raised their price target on Union Pacific from $167.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $174.42.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

