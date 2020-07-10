Enterprise Bank & Trust Co Acquires 274 Shares of American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT)

Enterprise Bank & Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the quarter. American Tower makes up approximately 1.8% of Enterprise Bank & Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in American Tower were worth $3,618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its stake in American Tower by 10.6% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 9,985,028 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,174,240,000 after buying an additional 953,901 shares in the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Tower by 1.6% in the first quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 8,701,999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,894,860,000 after buying an additional 139,173 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Tower by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,368,646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,460,474,000 after buying an additional 200,746 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of American Tower by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,205,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,351,322,000 after purchasing an additional 312,957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in American Tower by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,972,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,142,757,000 after acquiring an additional 442,934 shares during the last quarter. 91.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other American Tower news, CAO Robert Joseph Meyer, Jr. sold 6,439 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.11, for a total value of $1,533,190.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 37,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,838,643.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 1,154 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.24, for a total transaction of $269,158.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,137,710.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,881 shares of company stock valued at $2,395,563 in the last ninety days. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of AMT traded down $1.80 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $263.80. The stock had a trading volume of 387,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,012,802. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $257.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $240.64. American Tower Corp has a one year low of $174.32 and a one year high of $269.73. The firm has a market cap of $117.74 billion, a PE ratio of 61.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 35.63% and a net margin of 24.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.84 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that American Tower Corp will post 8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Investors of record on Friday, June 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 18th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. American Tower’s payout ratio is presently 56.92%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of American Tower from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $211.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of American Tower in a report on Monday, June 15th. New Street Research upgraded shares of American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of American Tower from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $263.14.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

