Enterprise Bank & Trust Co Acquires 367 Shares of Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN)

Posted by on Jul 10th, 2020

Enterprise Bank & Trust Co grew its holdings in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,837 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. Accenture makes up about 1.2% of Enterprise Bank & Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Accenture were worth $2,327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Accenture in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC boosted its stake in shares of Accenture by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 150 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. 73.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Gianfranco Casati sold 3,682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $662,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 26,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,682,520. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 1,251 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $218,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,406,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,847 shares of company stock valued at $4,939,033 in the last ninety days. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ACN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $185.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Accenture from $175.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Accenture from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Accenture from $230.00 to $247.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $219.44.

ACN traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $219.55. 593,042 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,453,476. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.07. Accenture Plc has a 52-week low of $137.15 and a 52-week high of $220.61. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $205.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $193.59.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 25th. The information technology services provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $10.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.89 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 31.51% and a net margin of 11.11%. Accenture’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.93 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Accenture Plc will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 16th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 15th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.48%.

About Accenture

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Accenture (NYSE:ACN)

Comments


