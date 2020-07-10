Enterprise Bank & Trust Co Decreases Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

Enterprise Bank & Trust Co trimmed its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,165 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 124 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group accounts for about 1.8% of Enterprise Bank & Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $3,589,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 69,551 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $17,345,000 after purchasing an additional 6,395 shares during the period. Bluefin Trading LLC boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 503.4% in the 4th quarter. Bluefin Trading LLC now owns 36,464 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $10,720,000 after buying an additional 30,421 shares during the last quarter. Wishbone Management LP purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,447,000. MU Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. MU Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 16,870 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,239,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 89,381 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $22,290,000 after buying an additional 2,314 shares during the last quarter. 86.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 45,637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.11, for a total transaction of $13,194,113.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,013,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $292,903,701.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UNH traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $291.50. 1,164,402 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,260,356. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a twelve month low of $187.72 and a twelve month high of $315.84. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $296.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $282.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $276.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.72.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.63 by $0.09. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 24.86% and a net margin of 5.59%. The company had revenue of $64.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.73 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 19th. This is a positive change from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 33.09%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on UNH shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $289.00 to $371.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Friday, June 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $384.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine cut shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $308.00 to $293.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $322.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Sunday, March 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $328.42.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

