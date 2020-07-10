Enterprise Bank & Trust Co Grows Stock Position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Enterprise Bank & Trust Co increased its position in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,895 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 552 shares during the quarter. salesforce.com comprises approximately 1.4% of Enterprise Bank & Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $2,790,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AXA raised its position in shares of salesforce.com by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 642,117 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $92,452,000 after buying an additional 74,972 shares during the period. Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Wisconsin Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of salesforce.com by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Wisconsin Capital Management LLC now owns 11,250 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,620,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of salesforce.com by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,861 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the period. Finally, Private Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of salesforce.com by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,005 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,935,000 after buying an additional 1,443 shares during the period. 81.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:CRM traded down $2.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $198.73. 2,264,687 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,596,560. The stock has a market capitalization of $178.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,097.58, a P/E/G ratio of 9.89 and a beta of 1.08. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1 year low of $115.29 and a 1 year high of $202.82. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $181.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $170.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The CRM provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.85 billion. salesforce.com had a positive return on equity of 2.45% and a negative net margin of 0.92%. The company’s revenue was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $172.00 to $191.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $200.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $186.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Monday, May 4th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. salesforce.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $199.77.

In other salesforce.com news, CAO Joe Allanson sold 218 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.71, for a total transaction of $41,792.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,050,175.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.55, for a total value of $1,575,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 585,257 shares of company stock worth $104,008,914 over the last three months. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

