Enterprise Bank & Trust Co Has $2.28 Million Holdings in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Enterprise Bank & Trust Co boosted its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,106 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 410 shares during the quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $2,282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in HD. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new stake in Home Depot during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Cordasco Financial Network boosted its stake in Home Depot by 120.5% in the first quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 247 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 960.0% during the first quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 265 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.85% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on HD shares. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $231.00 to $236.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $260.00 to $276.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Gordon Haskett cut shares of Home Depot from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $255.47.

In other news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 17,993 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.02, for a total value of $4,246,707.86. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,405 shares in the company, valued at $12,840,668.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HD traded up $1.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $249.09. The company had a trading volume of 1,399,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,208,621. Home Depot Inc has a 12 month low of $140.63 and a 12 month high of $259.29. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $247.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $225.19. The company has a market cap of $267.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.63, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.06.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.19). Home Depot had a net margin of 9.79% and a negative return on equity of 496.11%. The business had revenue of $28.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.27 earnings per share. Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Home Depot Inc will post 9.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 4th were issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 3rd. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.54%.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

