Enterprise Bank & Trust Co Raises Stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Enterprise Bank & Trust Co increased its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 6.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,807 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 693 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale accounts for approximately 1.6% of Enterprise Bank & Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $3,277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of COST. Orser Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 8,162 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,409,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 313,825 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $92,239,000 after purchasing an additional 39,578 shares during the last quarter. AJO LP purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,012,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 205,076 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $60,276,000 after purchasing an additional 29,672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Change Path LLC purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter valued at about $203,000. 68.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.83, for a total transaction of $314,830.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,582 shares in the company, valued at $10,257,791.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP James P. Murphy sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total transaction of $1,550,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 42,771 shares in the company, valued at $13,259,010. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,650 shares of company stock worth $8,208,438. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of COST stock traded down $0.30 during trading on Friday, hitting $325.24. The company had a trading volume of 110,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,482,258. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $304.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $303.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.68. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $262.71 and a 52 week high of $325.26.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The retailer reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $36.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.66 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 22.60% and a net margin of 2.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.89 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Costco Wholesale from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $335.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised shares of Costco Wholesale from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $323.00.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

