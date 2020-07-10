Enterprise Bank & Trust Co Raises Stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Enterprise Bank & Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,532 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Facebook accounts for about 1.9% of Enterprise Bank & Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Facebook were worth $3,754,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Network grew its stake in shares of Facebook by 1.4% in the first quarter. Retirement Network now owns 3,519 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $587,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Sun Life Financial INC grew its stake in shares of Facebook by 3.4% in the first quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 1,465 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Cottage Street Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Facebook by 0.6% in the second quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 8,488 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,927,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. InterOcean Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Facebook by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. InterOcean Capital LLC now owns 6,688 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,373,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Investors Research Corp grew its stake in shares of Facebook by 6.9% in the first quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 770 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. 65.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Facebook stock traded down $2.28 during trading on Friday, hitting $242.22. 12,346,446 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,697,148. The company has a quick ratio of 4.60, a current ratio of 4.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Facebook, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $137.10 and a fifty-two week high of $247.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $689.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $231.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $204.30.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $17.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.25 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 21.54% and a net margin of 28.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.89 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.64, for a total transaction of $46,490.16. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $599,100. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CRO David B. Fischer sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.29, for a total transaction of $4,516,380.00. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 57,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,804,790.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 69,270 shares of company stock valued at $15,009,776 over the last ninety days. 14.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of Facebook from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Facebook from $215.00 to $265.00 in a report on Friday, May 15th. TheStreet raised shares of Facebook from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Facebook from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $236.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Facebook from $260.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and forty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $248.45.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

