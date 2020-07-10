Enterprise Bank & Trust Co Sells 122 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Enterprise Bank & Trust Co decreased its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,655 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 122 shares during the quarter. Danaher comprises approximately 1.5% of Enterprise Bank & Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Danaher were worth $2,945,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Abbrea Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Danaher by 1.5% during the first quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 4,190 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $581,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Danaher by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 329 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Danaher by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 2,483 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Danaher by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 3,358 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Farmers Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Danaher by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 6,540 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $906,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Danaher alerts:

In other news, Chairman Mitchell P. Rales purchased 1,226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $163.00 per share, with a total value of $199,838.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 2,236,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $364,542,002. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Robert S. Lutz sold 33,892 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.68, for a total value of $5,479,658.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,063,836. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 85,318 shares of company stock worth $13,941,119. Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Danaher stock traded down $2.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $182.91. 1,095,415 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,361,992. Danaher Co. has a 12 month low of $119.60 and a 12 month high of $187.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $170.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $157.78. The company has a market capitalization of $128.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.72, a P/E/G ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The conglomerate reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.32 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 16.85%. Danaher’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 26th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 25th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. Danaher’s payout ratio is currently 16.29%.

DHR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $136.00 price objective on shares of Danaher in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Danaher from $165.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Danaher from $159.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Citigroup upped their price target on Danaher from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Danaher from $160.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.25.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

Featured Article: What is a Futures Contract?

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.