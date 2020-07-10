Entravision Communication (NYSE:EVC) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Entravision Communication (NYSE:EVC) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 345,300 shares, a drop of 9.9% from the June 15th total of 383,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 491,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

EVC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Entravision Communication from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Entravision Communication from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Entravision Communication from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EVC. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Entravision Communication by 87.9% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 22,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 10,638 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Entravision Communication during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Entravision Communication during the first quarter worth $31,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Entravision Communication by 16.4% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 114,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 16,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Entravision Communication during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. 57.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE EVC traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,070,646. Entravision Communication has a 52-week low of $1.10 and a 52-week high of $3.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 3.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.78 million, a P/E ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 0.41.

Entravision Communication (NYSE:EVC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $64.25 million for the quarter. Entravision Communication had a negative net margin of 20.77% and a positive return on equity of 2.18%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Entravision Communication will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th were given a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 12th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.90%. Entravision Communication’s payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

Entravision Communication Company Profile

Entravision Communications Corporation operates as a media company that reaches and engages Hispanics across media channels and advertising platforms primarily in the United States, Spain, Mexico, Argentina, and other Latin America countries. The company operates through three segments: Television Broadcasting, Radio Broadcasting, and Digital Media.

