Etablissementen Franz Colruyt (OTCMKTS:CUYTF) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $54.55

Shares of Etablissementen Franz Colruyt NV (OTCMKTS:CUYTF) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $54.55 and traded as low as $54.50. Etablissementen Franz Colruyt shares last traded at $54.50, with a volume of 22 shares trading hands.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.56.

Etablissementen Franz Colruyt Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CUYTF)

Etn. Fr. Colruyt NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail, wholesale, and food service activities in Belgium, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale and Foodservice, and Other Activities. The company operates food retail store network that includes 239 Colruyt stores, 135 OKay stores, 27 Bio- Planet stores, and 3 Cru stores, as well as 43 Dreamland stores in Belgium and 2 in France.

