Evertec Inc (NYSE:EVTC) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Evertec Inc (NYSE:EVTC) was the target of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,640,000 shares, a decline of 10.4% from the June 15th total of 1,830,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 434,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.8 days. Currently, 2.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on EVTC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Evertec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on Evertec from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on Evertec from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 11th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Evertec in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Evertec in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Evertec by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,597 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in Evertec by 59.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,492 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 1,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Evertec by 38.9% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,897 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 1,372 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EVTC traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $26.61. The stock had a trading volume of 13,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 427,885. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The company has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.60 and a beta of 1.02. Evertec has a twelve month low of $18.21 and a twelve month high of $37.38.

Evertec (NYSE:EVTC) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The business services provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42. The business had revenue of $121.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.11 million. Evertec had a return on equity of 51.05% and a net margin of 20.19%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Evertec will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Evertec

EVERTEC, Inc engage in transaction processing business serving financial institutions, merchants, corporations, and government agencies in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates in four segments: Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Payment Services – Latin America; Merchant Acquiring; and Business Solutions.

