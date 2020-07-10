EVI Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:EVI) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

EVI Industries Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:EVI) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $21.87. EVI Industries shares last traded at $21.77, with a volume of 4,867 shares traded.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EVI. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of EVI Industries by 465.3% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in EVI Industries during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in EVI Industries by 38.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,931 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in EVI Industries by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,417 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of EVI Industries by 63.1% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 4,927 shares during the last quarter.

EVI Industries Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:EVI)

EVI Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes, leases, and rents commercial, industrial, and vended laundry and dry cleaning equipment, and steam and hot water boilers in the United States, Canada, the Caribbean, and Latin America. It also supplies related replacement parts and accessories; designs and plans laundry, dry cleaning, and boiler systems; and provides installation and maintenance services to commercial, industrial, institutional, government, and retail customers.

Featured Story: What is an inverted yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for EVI Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EVI Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.