Exane Derivatives Acquires New Stake in iShares MSCI South Africa ETF (NYSEARCA:EZA)

Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Africa ETF (NYSEARCA:EZA) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 232,582 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $8,196,000. iShares MSCI South Africa ETF comprises 2.2% of Exane Derivatives’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AMG National Trust Bank acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI South Africa ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $432,000. Fis Group Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI South Africa ETF by 46.8% in the first quarter. Fis Group Inc. now owns 19,819 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $562,000 after buying an additional 6,321 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI South Africa ETF by 38.1% in the first quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,235 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI South Africa ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $167,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in iShares MSCI South Africa ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,182,000.

iShares MSCI South Africa ETF stock traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $37.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 677,214. iShares MSCI South Africa ETF has a twelve month low of $24.12 and a twelve month high of $55.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $35.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.99.

iShares MSCI South Africa ETF, formerly iShares MSCI South Africa Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded securities in the aggregate in the South African market, as measured by the MSCI South Africa Index (the Index).

