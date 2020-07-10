Exane Derivatives Buys 265,696 Shares of iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWM)

Exane Derivatives increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWM) by 107,569.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 265,943 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 265,696 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF comprises approximately 1.8% of Exane Derivatives’ portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Exane Derivatives owned about 2.20% of iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF worth $6,705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,832,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF by 157.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 525,623 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,986,000 after acquiring an additional 321,549 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $3,805,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF by 18,325.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 96,734 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,245,000 after acquiring an additional 96,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF by 55.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 133,185 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,089,000 after acquiring an additional 47,527 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF stock traded up $0.13 on Friday, hitting $27.08. 5,006 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 501,401. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.38. iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF has a 12-month low of $19.06 and a 12-month high of $30.14.

iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Malaysia Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Malaysian market, as measured by the MSCI Malaysia Index (the Index).

