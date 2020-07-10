Exane Derivatives Buys New Stake in Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM)

Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 136,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,162,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HWM. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the first quarter worth $643,000. DNB Asset Management AS acquired a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the first quarter worth $1,144,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the first quarter worth $624,000. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama acquired a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the first quarter worth $2,735,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HWM traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.12. The company had a trading volume of 38,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,587,168. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Howmet Aerospace has a 1-year low of $9.87 and a 1-year high of $34.27. The stock has a market cap of $6.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.43 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.51.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.13. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 22.09%. The business had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.36 billion. Howmet Aerospace’s revenue was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Howmet Aerospace will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

HWM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cowen began coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Howmet Aerospace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th.

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. It offers jet engine components, aerospace fastening systems, and titanium structural parts for mission-critical performance and efficiency in aerospace and defense applications, as well as forged wheels for commercial transportation.

