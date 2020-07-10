Exane Derivatives Decreases Position in IBM (NYSE:IBM)

Exane Derivatives cut its stake in shares of IBM (NYSE:IBM) by 61.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,379 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 24,865 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in IBM were worth $1,857,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IBM. CapWealth Advisors LLC raised its position in IBM by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 45,144 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,051,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Oak Associates Ltd. OH raised its holdings in shares of IBM by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Oak Associates Ltd. OH now owns 184,116 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,679,000 after buying an additional 1,019 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IBM in the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Wesbanco Bank Inc. raised its holdings in shares of IBM by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 114,146 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,300,000 after buying an additional 714 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of IBM by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,677,694 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $358,840,000 after buying an additional 638,218 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.84% of the company’s stock.

IBM stock traded up $2.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $117.75. The stock had a trading volume of 198,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,394,184. The company has a market cap of $104.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.66, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $122.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $127.18. IBM has a 52 week low of $90.56 and a 52 week high of $158.75.

IBM (NYSE:IBM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The technology company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.05. IBM had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 57.55%. The business had revenue of $17.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.25 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that IBM will post 11.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th were issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.54%. This is an increase from IBM’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. IBM’s dividend payout ratio is 50.90%.

IBM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded IBM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, June 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on IBM from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 13th. ValuEngine cut IBM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on IBM from $155.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of IBM in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.00.

IBM Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation operates as an integrated technology and services company worldwide. Its Cognitive Solutions segment offers a portfolio of enterprise artificial intelligence platforms, such as analytics and data management platforms, cloud data services, talent management, and industry solutions primarily under the Watson Platform, Watson Health, and Watson Internet of Things names.

