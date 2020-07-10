Exane Derivatives Decreases Stake in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC)

Exane Derivatives lowered its stake in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 55,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,272 shares during the quarter. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Bank & Trust Co lifted its position in Bank of America by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 40,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. lifted its position in Bank of America by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 51,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,830,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Capital Square LLC lifted its position in Bank of America by 4.8% in the first quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 9,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Bank of America by 3.3% in the first quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeworth LLC lifted its position in Bank of America by 3.0% in the first quarter. Bridgeworth LLC now owns 16,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BAC traded up $0.99 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $23.76. The stock had a trading volume of 42,840,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,540,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.59 and a 200-day moving average of $27.33. Bank of America Corp has a 12-month low of $17.95 and a 12-month high of $35.72. The company has a market capitalization of $200.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.59.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.20). Bank of America had a return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 21.64%. The company had revenue of $22.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. Bank of America’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Bank of America Corp will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is 24.49%.

Several analysts have weighed in on BAC shares. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Bank of America from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Bank of America in a report on Thursday, April 9th. DA Davidson downgraded Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $27.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Bank of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Bank of America has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.58.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

