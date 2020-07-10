Exane Derivatives Grows Stock Holdings in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income (NYSE:NVG)

Exane Derivatives lifted its position in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income (NYSE:NVG) by 90.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 84,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 40,000 shares during the quarter. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income were worth $1,283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income during the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 7,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 9,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,905 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income in the 1st quarter worth $152,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income in the 1st quarter worth $163,000.

NVG stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.63. The company had a trading volume of 5,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 598,789. Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income has a 12-month low of $11.55 and a 12-month high of $17.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.49.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be paid a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 14th.

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Profile

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments exempt from regular federal income taxes that are rated Baa/BBB or better by S&P, Moody's, or Fitch, and that have an average maturity of 17.02 years.

