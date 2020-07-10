Exane Derivatives Has $1.32 Million Stock Holdings in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Exane Derivatives lifted its position in shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) by 146.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,960 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 19,000 shares during the quarter. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in BCE were worth $1,323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Balentine LLC bought a new position in BCE during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of BCE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Arden Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of BCE during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of BCE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in shares of BCE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. 45.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:BCE traded up $0.16 on Friday, hitting $40.51. The company had a trading volume of 552,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,250,419. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.33, a PEG ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $41.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.21. BCE Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.66 and a 52 week high of $49.58.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $5.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.65 billion. BCE had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 18.24%. The firm’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that BCE Inc. will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a $0.5883 dividend. This represents a $2.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. BCE’s payout ratio is 92.80%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price (down previously from $64.00) on shares of BCE in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of BCE from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 20th. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of BCE from $63.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BCE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of BCE from $64.50 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.43.

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates in three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services, including 40 live and on-demand channels on smartphones and tablets; roaming services; push-to-talk, field service management, worker safety, and mobility management solutions; and asset management, smart buildings, smart cities, fleet management, and other Internet of Things services.

